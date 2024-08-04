Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

