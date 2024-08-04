Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

