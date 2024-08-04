Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.