Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $52.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

