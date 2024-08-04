Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,384 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KMI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.