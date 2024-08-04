Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,886 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SLM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SLM opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.