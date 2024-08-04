Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,896 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

