Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Photronics worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Photronics by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.