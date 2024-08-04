Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Photronics worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Photronics by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Photronics Stock Performance
PLAB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
