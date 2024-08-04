Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

NYSE PWR opened at $240.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

