Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in H&R Block by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of HRB opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

