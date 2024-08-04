Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.