Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

