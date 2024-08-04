Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,724 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

