Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,835 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.27.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

