Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 156,295 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 156,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,829,591.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,829,591.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRC stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

