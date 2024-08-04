Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 17,778 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,895,740 shares of company stock valued at $67,672,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.