Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SXUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.69% of Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Performance

SXUS stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF

The Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global ex-US stocks screened for sustainability criteria relative to various ESG factors. Holdings must be aligned with four megatrends: population growth, resource constraints, climate change, and aging population.

