Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 94 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 44.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $283.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $285.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.