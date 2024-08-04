Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.39 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

