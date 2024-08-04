Jean F. H. P. Mandeville Sells 600 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

