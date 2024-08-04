Jean-Pierre Lapointe Acquires 3,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean-Pierre Lapointe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 3,095 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

