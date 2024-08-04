Jean-Pierre Lapointe Acquires 3,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jean-Pierre Lapointe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 3,095 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.27.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.
