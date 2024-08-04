Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $35.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Open Text alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTEX

Open Text Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Open Text has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,929,000 after acquiring an additional 304,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,600,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,891 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.