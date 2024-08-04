JMP Securities Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $135.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

