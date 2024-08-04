JMP Securities Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $57.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

