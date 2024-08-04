Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 6.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.07. 2,627,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,547,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,395 shares of company stock worth $1,699,082 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

