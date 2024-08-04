Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 3,099 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of ELVN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ELVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
