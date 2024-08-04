Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 3,099 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.