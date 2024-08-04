Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.62

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 195167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOY

Journey Energy Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $301,500. Insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.