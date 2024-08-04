JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $440.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.14.

Shares of MSI opened at $410.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.07. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $410.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $339,283,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,361,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 406,638 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

