JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $105.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

NYSE RHP opened at $99.60 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.