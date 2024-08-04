JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $164.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $157.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

