JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $26.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Intel has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4,457.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 3,232,567 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

