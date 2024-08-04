JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after purchasing an additional 295,626 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

