Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IP opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

