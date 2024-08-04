KeyCorp Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $135.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.