KeyCorp Boosts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $251.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $238.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 4.2 %

RMD opened at $223.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.47. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $225.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.