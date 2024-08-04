Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

