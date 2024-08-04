Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,500 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00.

Shares of DOCS opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $148,823,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $91,673,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $35,995,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

