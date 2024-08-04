Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 20%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 490,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 197,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
