Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $80.00 at Guggenheim

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE KTB opened at $69.12 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

