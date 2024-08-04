L.B. Foster (FSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FSTR opened at $22.01 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Several brokerages have commented on FSTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

