Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.300-14.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.85.

NYSE LH opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $238.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

