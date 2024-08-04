Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

