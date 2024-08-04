Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 672 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 220.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $111.52 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.10.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.