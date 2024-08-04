Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $84.25 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

