Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

