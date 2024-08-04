Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday.

Thryv Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of THRY opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

