Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider G Sander Mark 103,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider G Sander Mark 103,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.