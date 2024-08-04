Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 221,407 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

