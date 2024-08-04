Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Lazard stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

