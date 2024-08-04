LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCII opened at $106.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $136.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

